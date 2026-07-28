APRR posted revenue of €1,564.2m in the first half of 2026

APRR's consolidated revenue excluding Construction came in at €1,564.2m in the first half of 2026, versus €1,555.1m in the first half of 2025, representing growth of 0.6% (+4.8% for Aliae (A79)).



Traffic on the APRR and AREA networks fell by 2.5%, with 12,046m km traveled in the first half of 2026.



APRR's consolidated revenue excluding Construction totaled €809.4m in the second quarter of 2026, versus €813.4m in the second quarter of 2025, a decline of 0.5% (+4.1% for Aliae (A79)).



Traffic on the APRR and AREA networks fell by 3.9%, with 6,283m km traveled in the second quarter of 2026.