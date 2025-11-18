Arabica coffee prices edged up 0.35% to $3.7530 per pound on Monday, supported by some tension on Brazilian supply despite the partial easing of US tariffs. The tariff on coffee from Brazil, which is the main supplier to the US, was reduced from 50% to 40% by the Trump administration, a move welcomed by the Brazilian government, although which is still considered penalizing by market players. Meanwhile, Robusta rose significantly more - up 3.7% to $4,378 per metric ton, driven by a resurgence in industrial purchases after a recent price correction.

On the sugar market, prices fell on the back of the latest production forecasts. Raw sugar lost 1.5% to 14.74 cents per pound, while white sugar fell 1.9% to $417.80 per ton. The International Sugar Organization anticipates a global surplus of 1.63 million tons for the 2025/26 season, a prospect that is weighing on prices due to an expected rebound in production in several regions.

Cocoa also finished lower on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, prices fell 0.6% to £4,080 per ton, and in New York by 1.4% to $5,381. This movement is explained by a sharp acceleration in arrivals at ports in Côte d'Ivoire, the main producing country. Deliveries reached 105,000 tons between November 10 and 16, compared with 94,000 tons over the same period in 2024, reflecting an improvement in supply after a slow start to the season.