On Tuesday, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said that global demand for oil remains strong, despite new Western sanctions targeting the Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, he praised the resilience of Chinese consumption and called for caution regarding the real effects of the restrictions imposed by Washington and London. "We already know that demand is strong, even before these sanctions come into effect," he said, adding that he believed the market is well-positioned in the short term.

On October 22, US President Donald Trump announced a series of sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil as part of measures related to the conflict in Ukraine, following the example of the UK. These companies, which together account for a significant share of global oil production, with Lukoil alone representing around 2%, are now subject to tighter restrictions. Nasser reiterated that hydrocarbons will remain essential in the global energy mix "for decades to come," arguing that recent political shifts reflect a return to energy realism.

Aramco's CEO also highlighted the group's commitment to energy technologies, mentioning a $2bn investment over three years in its subsidiary Aramco Digital, whose initiatives have already generated $6bn in value in two years. The FII forum in Riyadh, which brings together political leaders and major global economic players, is taking place against a backdrop of debate about energy security and the role of fossil fuels in an increasingly tense geopolitical context.