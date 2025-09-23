Discussions between Saudi Aramco and Repsol regarding a minority stake in the Spanish company's renewable energy division have been suspended, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The potential deal, estimated at around €1bn, is no longer on the table and no recovery plan has been mentioned. Aramco and Repsol declined to comment on the matter.

Aramco's withdrawal comes as the Saudi group tries to reduce costs and sell off certain assets, after initially expressing interest in Repsol's subsidiary. The latter was valued at around $6.6bn by UBS in February. In 2022, Repsol had already sold 25% of this entity to Crédit Agricole and Energy Infrastructure Partners, based on a valuation of €4.38bn, including debt.

Repsol is nevertheless continuing its diversification into renewable and low-carbon energies, despite these activities still having a limited weight in its revenues. The group recently commissioned new capacity in the US, Chile, and Spain, and is seeking to attract minority investors to finance its transition. Unlike some European majors that have scaled back their ambitions, the company says it wants to continue investing in this sector while focusing on profitability.