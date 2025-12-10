The online used car retailer Aramis Group has announced the implementation of a share buyback program, following the resolutions passed at its general meeting on February 4.

The company intends to allocate the repurchased shares to cover performance share plans for key managers and employees, in line with the value-sharing strategy outlined at its 2021 stock market listing.

Kepler Cheuvreux, an investment services provider, has been appointed to oversee the share purchases starting December 10, for a period of nine months. The maximum volume is set at 550,000 shares, representing 0.66% of the company's capital.