Aramis Group has released its results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 (ended March 31, 2026). In a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, the online used vehicle specialist demonstrated resilient margins and cash generation, although geopolitical headwinds have forced a downward adjustment to its full-year outlook.
During the first half of 2026, Aramis Group reported revenue of 1.134 billion euros, down 6.5%. Sales volumes to private individuals (B2C) reached 56,444 units, a 7.3% decline.
This performance comes amid a challenging sector backdrop: the European market for used vehicles under 8 years old contracted by 4.4%, with the decline reaching 7.8% in France, the group's primary market. Excluding France (+3.7% in revenue) and Italy (+43.2%), other regions saw revenue declines, notably the United Kingdom (-22.3%) and Austria (-28.4%), where voluntary operational transitions are underway.
Strong resilience in unit margins and rigorous management
Despite lower volumes, Aramis Group displayed solid operational efficiency. Gross profit per unit (GPU) rose by 0.6% to 2,332 EUR, driven by improved vehicle sourcing and momentum in the Services segment (+2.4% to 62.6 million euros).
Adjusted EBITDA came in at 23.3 million euros (compared to 32.8 million euros in H1 2025). Thanks to discipline in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and rigorous inventory management, the group generated positive cash flow of 2.6 million euros. Net income for the period remained positive at 0.1 million euros.
On the strategic front, Aramis Group now owns 100% of all its subsidiaries after a 34 million euro cash outlay to acquire the remaining minority interests in the UK. Consequently, net debt stood at 39.7 million euros as of March 31, 2026.
Middle East conflict weighs on 2026 forecasts
The outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in late February disrupted the market by sharply accelerating demand for electric vehicles. While this trend benefits reconditioned vehicles, it is temporarily squeezing the supply of pre-registered cars (a B2C segment representing new vehicles registered by dealers).
In response to these conditions, management has revised its 2026 annual targets: B2C volume is now expected to reach at least 110,000 units (down from at least 115,000 previously). Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA is projected to range between 35 and 45 million euros (compared to the initial target of at least 55 million euros).
'The new geopolitical context is temporarily weighing on pre-registered vehicle volumes, which has led us to revise our targets', commented Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, the group's co-founders. 'The fundamentals of our model remain solid, and we confirm our medium-term objectives'.
In the medium term, management maintains its ambition to deliver average annual organic growth in B2C volumes in the 'high single-digit' range, with a target adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 5% of revenue.
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy.
With annual revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 100,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,488 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe.
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