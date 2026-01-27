The European leader in online used car sales for private customers saw the volume of vehicles sold drop by 5.6%, with varying trends across countries, but in line with a market that contracted by 6%.

In detail, France outperformed the market by 12 points, while in the United Kingdom (-20.3%) and Austria (-35.4%)—countries where management transitions have been initiated—teams are refocusing on core business fundamentals.

Aramis Group confirmed its annual targets: B2C vehicle sales volume of at least 115,000 units (28,879 units in the first quarter) and adjusted EBITDA of at least €55 million.