Aramis Group Reports 4.8% Decline in Quarterly Revenue

In the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, ending September 30, 2025, Aramis Group generated revenues of €550.4 million, down 4.8% compared to the same period a year earlier.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/27/2026 at 12:19 pm EST

The European leader in online used car sales for private customers saw the volume of vehicles sold drop by 5.6%, with varying trends across countries, but in line with a market that contracted by 6%.



In detail, France outperformed the market by 12 points, while in the United Kingdom (-20.3%) and Austria (-35.4%)—countries where management transitions have been initiated—teams are refocusing on core business fundamentals.



Aramis Group confirmed its annual targets: B2C vehicle sales volume of at least 115,000 units (28,879 units in the first quarter) and adjusted EBITDA of at least €55 million.