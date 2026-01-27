The European leader in online used car sales for private customers saw the volume of vehicles sold drop by 5.6%, with varying trends across countries, but in line with a market that contracted by 6%.
In detail, France outperformed the market by 12 points, while in the United Kingdom (-20.3%) and Austria (-35.4%)—countries where management transitions have been initiated—teams are refocusing on core business fundamentals.
Aramis Group confirmed its annual targets: B2C vehicle sales volume of at least 115,000 units (28,879 units in the first quarter) and adjusted EBITDA of at least €55 million.
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy.
With annual revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 100,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,488 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe.
