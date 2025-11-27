Aramis Group reported a net profit of EUR19.9 million for the 2025 fiscal year, nearly quadrupling its result compared to the previous year (EUR5 million). This achievement reflects a trajectory of profitable growth, with annual revenues reaching EUR2,379 million, marking a 6.3% increase over 2024.

For the 2026 fiscal year, Aramis Group has reaffirmed its targets, aiming to sell at least 115,000 B2C vehicles and to generate an adjusted EBITDA of at least EUR55 million. In the medium term, the group is targeting annual organic growth in B2C vehicle volumes between 7% and 9%, with adjusted EBITDA representing approximately 5% of revenue.

At the current share price, the stock is trading at a 2025 price-to-earnings ratio (PER) of 36x.