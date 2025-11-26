Aramis Group reported a net profit of EUR19.9 million for the 2025 fiscal year, nearly quadrupling its previous year's result of EUR5 million. This achievement reflects the company's profitable growth momentum, with annual revenues reaching EUR2,379 million, marking a 6.3% increase compared to 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant improvement, rising by 34.3% to EUR67.8 million. This result was supported by optimized cost management and higher margins, notably driven by a continued increase in gross profit per unit (GPU), up 3.2% versus 2024.

The group also demonstrated a notable improvement in its cash position, with robust Free Cash Flow (FCF) fueled by a sharp reduction in working capital requirements. Net debt was reduced by EUR54.9 million, dropping from EUR61 million as of September 30, 2024, to EUR6.1 million at the close of the 2025 fiscal year.

"We have continued to consolidate our European leadership while strengthening our cash generation, which has allowed us to significantly reduce our debt level. We remain committed to a path of profitable and sustainable growth," said Nicolas Chartier, Chairman and CEO of Aramis Group.

For the 2026 fiscal year, Aramis Group reaffirms its targets, aiming to sell at least 115,000 B2C vehicles and generate adjusted EBITDA of at least EUR55 million. Over the medium term, the group targets annual organic growth in B2C vehicle volumes of between 7% and 9%, with adjusted EBITDA representing around 5% of revenue.