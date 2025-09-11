UBS remains neutral on the stock but has raised its target price for it to CHF 5.9 (from CHF 5.6).



Arbonia's growth prospects for the second half of the year are improving thanks to price increases and cost savings, but cautious medium-term targets and risks of a market recovery remain, UBS says.



The group has confirmed its targets for 2025. It is aiming for revenue growth of 3%-5% (based on CHF 604m pro forma in 2024) and adjusted EBITDA of around CHF 60m.