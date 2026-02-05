ArcelorMittal (+2.27% at EUR48.62) is posting one of the strongest gains on the AEX 25 after announcing upbeat guidance for FY 2026. The steelmaker's targets have reassured markets, despite a mixed performance in 2025.

Despite facing significant headwinds in 2025, the group delivered a resilient performance with EBITDA of $6.5bn, supported by $0.7bn of strategic growth investments. EBITDA is down from 2024: $7.05bn.



ArcelorMittal reported EBITDA per tonne up to $121, more than double its previous trough-cycle lows, "reflecting ongoing asset optimisation, diversified market exposure and the benefits of the strategic investment programme”. In addition, net income for the 2025 financial year came to $3.15bn and basic EPS to $4.13 per share. Both figures are higher than in 2024: $1.33bn and $1.7 per share. Operating income increased 9.4% y-o-y, rising from $3.31bn to $3.62bn.



In contrast, 2025 revenue declined nearly 2% y-o-y from $62.44bn to $61.35bn.



The group's operations continued to generate significant cash flows for investment and returns. Over the past 12 months, the company generated $1.9bn of investable cash flow (net cash flow from operating activities less maintenance capex and base investments), broadly in line with the $2bn generated in FY 2024.



In 2025, the company spent $1.1bn on strategic investments to strengthen its long-term EBITDA capacity. It also returned $700m to shareholders and allocated $200m to mergers and acquisitions.



For Q4 2025, Oddo BHF noted that EBITDA came in at $1.59bn, beating consensus by 4%; "It rose 6% versus Q3, despite lower volumes and prices in most divisions, illustrating the group's focus on cost control,” the broker said. It also pointed to its upgrade to outperform on 13 January, citing "European momentum supported by the first effects of the CBAM* (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), the strategic advantage of vertical integration in iron ore (crucial in the current race to secure raw materials), and the expected benefits of increased protectionism in India and Brazil”.



Following this annual release, the multinational will propose raising its annualised base dividend to $0.60 per share in 2026, from $0.55 last year. It will be paid in four quarterly instalments starting next March. It will continue to return at least 50% of post-dividend free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks.



In 2025, ArcelorMittal repurchased 8.8 million shares for $262m, taking the total reduction in fully diluted shares outstanding to 38% since September 2020;



Demand seen rising in 2026



Regarding its outlook, ArcelorMittal expects global steel demand excluding China to rise 2% in 2026, and forecasts capex of $4.5bn to $5bn this year to support growth, versus $4.7bn expected. The steelmaking giant also expects higher steel production and shipments in all regions in 2026 compared with 2025, "thanks to operational improvements and the impact of trade protection measures”. In Europe in particular, ArcelorMittal expects to benefit from a gradual recovery in domestic mills' market share versus imports, driven by the combined effect of the steel import compensation mechanism (CBAM) and the strengthening of the new tariff-rate quota (TRQ) mechanism throughout the year.



"With $700m of additional EBITDA already generated by strategic growth projects in 2025, we expect a further $1.6bn in the coming years as other projects come on stream. We also benefit from a unique exposure to new macroeconomic growth drivers such as the energy transition, defence, data centres and infrastructure,” said Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal's CEO.



*European regulatory instrument designed to subject products imported into the customs territory of the European Union to a carbon price equivalent to that applied to European industrial producers making those products