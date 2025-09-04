ArcelorMittal announces investment in Electrified Thermal Solutions through its XCarb innovation fund.



The Fund invests in companies developing technologies that can support the decarbonization of the steel industry.



Electrified Thermal, a US-based company, has developed a technology that electrifies industrial heat production.



Electrified Thermal's patented refractory bricks are at the heart of its Joule Hive TM (JHTB) thermal battery system.



Alongside this investment, ArcelorMittal and Electrified Thermal have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore technology validation testing at ArcelorMittal's GasLab site.



Irina Gorbounova, head of the XCarb innovation fund, said that they have made good progress in recent years, and we are investing at an important moment in the company's development as it seeks to move to commercial-scale pilots.