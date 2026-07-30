ArcelorMittal lifted by the European market in Q2

ArcelorMittal (+1.42% at €58.62) ranks among the CAC 40's biggest gainers this Thursday, buoyed by broadly solid results in Q2 2026. Over the period, the steelmaker's revenue rose 8.4% year over year to reach $16.8bn, reflecting healthy commercial momentum.

High-throughput EBITDA, boosted by Europe's hot run



The group's EBITDA increased 11% year over year and 23% versus Q1 to $2.06bn, beating the market consensus by 1%. Unit profitability looks rock-solid: EBITDA per ton came in at $155/ton versus $131 in Q1), a level 75% above mid-cycle averages.



This performance was driven by seasonally higher shipments and, above all, rising steel prices following the trade barriers recently introduced in its key geographic markets, Oddo BHF notes.



Europe delivered the most dramatic rebound: EBITDA per ton improved by $28/ton in Q2 versus Q1 to reach a three-year high of $98/ton. Management expects further upside as the effects of the new CTR trade instrument (tariff-rate quota) materialize.



Well-rolled cash flow



In addition, in Q2, operating income (EBIT) totaled $1.06bn versus $1.93bn in Q2 2025. Net income came to $683m (equal to basic earnings per share of $0.90) versus $1.793bn in Q2 2025 (basic EPS was $2.35). Although up 19% versus Q1, net income came in below expectations due to heavy foreign-exchange losses linked to the dollar's strengthening against the euro.



The balance sheet remains solid. Net debt stood at $9.5bn at the end of Q2 versus $9.3bn at the end of Q1. The modest increase reflects a seasonal $500m swing in working capital and $600m in share buybacks.



The company also generated $500m of underlying free cash flow in H1 2026, after investing $800m in strategic growth projects and $2bn in working capital. Given the positive profitability outlook for H2 2026, strong cash generation over the next six months should allow it to continue returning capital to shareholders and reduce net debt.



'Today's results demonstrate the ongoing evolution of our business toward structurally higher profitability levels. A key element is the improved outlook for our European operations. The implementation of the new tariff-rate quota, alongside the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), is creating a more level competitive environment. With expected volumes in Europe stable or even rising in Q3 compared with Q2 (contrary to typical seasonal trends) and positive momentum in our other businesses, we anticipate higher shipments in Q3 as well as across H2. All of our segments should exceed H1 volumes,' said Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal CEO.



Strategy and expansion: forging the pillars of future growth



Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal's management reiterated its ambition to increase annual EBITDA potential by about $1.8bn in the current 2026 fiscal year, thanks to its organic growth projects and completed M&A deals. The company's 2026 capital expenditure (capex) guidance is also unchanged, between $4.5bn and $5bn, including $1.7bn to $1.9bn of strategic capex.



The world's No. 1 steelmaker continues to reshape its international portfolio.



Alongside the next phase of its growth in India, the fastest-growing steel market in the world, the company is currently reviewing potential downstream developments in Brazil (building on its low-cost assets and its slab position) as well as a further capacity increase in Liberia (leveraging existing infrastructure).



Electrical steels are a central global growth driver, with projects under way in the US and Europe and opportunities being assessed in other key regions. The group also sees significant opportunities to continue expanding its renewables portfolio, which could deliver more resilient, non-cyclical earnings and strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of its steel business.



In addition, renewables are a major pillar of the Sustainable Solutions segment, which remains on track to double its EBITDA by 2028 (compared with 2023).



Analysts' recommendations: a stock alloy that still looks attractive



'Although ArcelorMittal traditionally provides limited guidance, the outlook is encouraging, especially in Europe,' Oddo BHF says. According to the broker, the steel group is benefiting from stronger order books following the introduction of the new tariff-rate quota measures on July 1, a supportive backdrop for restarting capacity (blast furnaces that were idled in Poland and Spain restarted in Q2, ahead of France in July). Against that backdrop, it expects European volumes to be stable to slightly higher in Q3 versus Q2, bucking the usual seasonal decline of about 5% to 9%.



In that vein, Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating on ArcelorMittal. The analyst acknowledges the group's strong Q2 results, driven by a solid contribution from its core European division, whose strong momentum could lead most analysts to raise their consensus forecasts.



The broker also continues to view the stock as attractive in the short term, supported by stronger trade protection in Europe and the resilience of the US market. Over the medium to long term, the shares are also supported by expansion projects in North America, India, and Brazil.



'In our estimates, valuation remains reasonable, with the shares trading on an estimated 2027 EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.7x, in line with its European peer group consisting of Salzgitter, SSAB, ThyssenKrupp and Voestalpine,' Oddo BHF concludes.



Jefferies is the other analyst to share its enthusiasm about ArcelorMittal's financial health. The research shop is looking for 'a quarter-on-quarter improvement in EBITDA in Q3 and Q4, as the steelmaker benefits from firmer prices and higher margins as well as better volumes in Europe.'



'Positive momentum across all segments supports an EBITDA consensus set at $2.2bn in Q3 and $8.3bn for 2026. Our estimate for 2027 is $10.7bn versus $10.3bn for the consensus. With the regionalization of the steel market, we anticipate structurally higher medium-term earnings and valuation multiples for the group compared with its history,' the research house adds.