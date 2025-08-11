While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on ArcelorMittal shares, Oddo BHF has adjusted its target price from €28 to €29, despite virtually unchanged forecasts after 2025 and a better-than-expected net debt position at the year-end.



ArcelorMittal published mixed quarterly results on 31 July, the analyst notes, pointing to EBITDA at a 2-year high in Europe but at a 5-year low in North America.



Following this announcement and cautious comments from management about the third quarter, Oddo BHF reduced its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the current quarter by 5% to $1.55bn, slightly below consensus.



The expected benefits of the stimulus plan and the hoped-for tightening of protectionist measures in Europe are other factors that could support the stock next year, the analyst says, who nevertheless prefers its peers SSAB and Voestalpine.