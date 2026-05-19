ArcelorMittal reshuffles portfolio with 10% divestment in Vallourec

Posting one of the sharpest declines on the SBF 120 this Tuesday, Vallourec shares tumbled 7.25% to 24.18 euros. The seamless steel tube manufacturer retreated following ArcelorMittal's sale of 23.9 million Vallourec shares. These securities represent approximately 10% of the French company's outstanding share capital, priced at an offering of 24 EUR per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately 667 MUSD. In contrast, ArcelorMittal's stock gained 1.03% to 53.14 EUR, marking one of the strongest advances on the CAC 40.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/19/2026 at 04:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction was carried out through an accelerated bookbuild process with institutional investors.



In a press release issued this morning, ArcelorMittal noted that it acquired its initial stake in Vallourec in 2024. The multinational steel industry leader 'continues to view the French company as a high-quality player with a strong market position'.



ArcelorMittal specified that 'this operation reflects its disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio management'. The proceeds from the sale will be returned to shareholders via the ongoing share buyback program.



Following this transaction, the global steelmaker will retain approximately 17.3% of Vallourec's share capital and will continue to hold a seat on the board of directors. Furthermore, the company has agreed to a lock-up period on its remaining stake in Vallourec for 90 calendar days following the settlement date, subject to customary exceptions.



'This step underscores our commitment to deploying capital in a manner that generates clear and measurable returns for shareholders. By returning the proceeds of the sale to shareholders through share buybacks, we are converting the strong result of an investment into immediate and tangible benefits', commented Genuino Christino, Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal.



'For the executive, this is another example of the consistency with which the steel group has executed its strategy in recent years: investing in high-yield opportunities to ensure the company is a more resilient and higher-performing business, capable of creating sustainable shareholder value throughout the cycle'.



Reacting to the move, Oddo BHF considers 'this partial exit as relevant and sees a logic in it continuing through further share disposals'. 'In addition to freeing up funds for external or internal opportunities, it also contributes to reducing the group's complexity following the divestment in recent years of operations in Italy (stake in Ilva), Turkey (Erdemir), Kazakhstan, and Bosnia, as well as the move to 100% ownership of the US subsidiary Calvert', the analyst detailed.



Furthermore, Oddo BHF stated that 'the placement should generate proceeds close to 600 MEUR (700 MUSD) which will be redeployed either toward share buybacks or toward internal or external investment opportunities. We consider the first option most likely given the financial policy which stipulates that more than 50% of free cash flow after dividends be returned to shareholders. After halting its share buybacks for nearly a year, the group resumed them following the publication of first-quarter results, and we believe these should accelerate, representing an outperformance factor for the stock versus peers who are less active in this area', the broker observed.



For its part, Jefferies highlighted that 'the disposal of this stake in Vallourec might surprise some investors, who speculated that ArcelorMittal would eventually increase its holding'. The research firm specified that 'however, these expectations predated Vallourec's stock market rally since the beginning of the year. From the global steelmaker's perspective, the return on investment proves attractive, and we welcome this return of capital to shareholders'.