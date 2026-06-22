ArcelorMittal steps up its digital transformation with AWS
The group announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the automation of its industrial operations worldwide using cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and edge computing solutions.
This collaboration will allow the steelmaker to integrate AWS cloud and AI capabilities directly into its production processes, with the aim of improving safety, equipment reliability, and the energy efficiency of its facilities. ArcelorMittal plans, in particular, to bring its operational technologies and information systems together within AWS infrastructure in order to extend the use of cloud and artificial intelligence as close as possible to production lines.
The group will rely on AWS services in the areas of the industrial Internet of Things, real-time sensor data, and machine learning to roll out applications such as predictive maintenance, computer-vision quality control, industrial process optimization, and the creation of digital twins of its equipment and production units.
AWS will also set up a training program for ArcelorMittal employees to accelerate adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence across the group.
At the same time, Amazon has signed a multi-year framework agreement with ArcelorMittal for the supply of construction steel in Europe and the UK. Under the deal, ArcelorMittal will supply its low-carbon XCarb® steel for Amazon's logistics facilities as well as AWS data centers. This agreement supports Amazon's goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2040 and illu
ArcelorMittal is No. 1 worldwide for steelmaking. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of carbon flat steel (55.5%): spools of hot and cold rolled laminated steel, coated sheets, etc.;
- sale of carbon long steel (20.3%): I-beams, concrete rounds, merchant steels, machine wire, saw wire, steel pilings, mass transit rails, special profiles, and wire drawing products;
- sale of tubular products (3.1%);
- sale of iron ore and coal (2.5%);
- other (18.6%): primarily steel processing, distribution and trading.
The group's products are primarily intended for the following sectors: automotive, household appliances, packaging and construction.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.3%), Poland (7.2%), France (6.7%), Spain (6.1%), Europe (23.3%), United States (15%), Americas (23.6%), and Asia and Africa (8.8%).
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