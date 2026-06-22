ArcelorMittal steps up its digital transformation with AWS

The group announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the automation of its industrial operations worldwide using cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and edge computing solutions.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This collaboration will allow the steelmaker to integrate AWS cloud and AI capabilities directly into its production processes, with the aim of improving safety, equipment reliability, and the energy efficiency of its facilities. ArcelorMittal plans, in particular, to bring its operational technologies and information systems together within AWS infrastructure in order to extend the use of cloud and artificial intelligence as close as possible to production lines.



The group will rely on AWS services in the areas of the industrial Internet of Things, real-time sensor data, and machine learning to roll out applications such as predictive maintenance, computer-vision quality control, industrial process optimization, and the creation of digital twins of its equipment and production units.



AWS will also set up a training program for ArcelorMittal employees to accelerate adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence across the group.



At the same time, Amazon has signed a multi-year framework agreement with ArcelorMittal for the supply of construction steel in Europe and the UK. Under the deal, ArcelorMittal will supply its low-carbon XCarb® steel for Amazon's logistics facilities as well as AWS data centers. This agreement supports Amazon's goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2040 and illu