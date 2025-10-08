ArcelorMittal welcomes the European Commission's proposal to strengthen trade defense in the steel sector.



The European Commission has announced plans to establish a framework to defend European steel and combat global steel overcapacity.



These new measures should effectively limit imports into the EU to 15% of the market share for flat steel and stainless steel and 5% for long steel.



The group is also awaiting an announcement from the Commission regarding the revision of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by the end of the year.



New tariff quotas, intended to replace the current safeguard measures, are essential to the survival of the steel industry in Europe, the group said.



Management said that the European steel industry and manufacturing industry in general can have a much more promising future today, and today marks a step in that direction.



ArcelorMittal Europe added that ArcelorMittal and European steel producers have been heard—today we can breathe a sigh of relief with the European Commission's announcement of the new proposal for a reinforced tariff quota.