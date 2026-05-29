Archos announces successful warrants issuance

The French brand specializing in mobile and rugged technologies has announced the successful completion of its share subscription warrants (BSA) issuance with preferential subscription rights (PSR). The oversubscribed operation validates the group's sovereign pivot strategy.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/29/2026 at 12:01 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Igny-based company has just closed its subscription period (from May 13 to May 26, 2026), recording a resounding success for the transaction. Faced with massive demand for 72.9 million warrants, the allocation for reducible subscriptions had to be partially scaled back. In total, the operation resulted in the issuance of 9,675,503 warrants at a unit price of 0.005 euros, raising a gross amount of 48,377.51 EUR. Settlement and delivery are expected on June 2, 2026.



Financial restructuring



While the initial amount raised appears modest, the long-term accounting impact is significant for the company. Should all warrants be exercised for new shares, the share of consolidated equity (based on figures as of December 31, 2025) would shift from a negative -0.002 EUR to +0.027 EUR per share, materializing the balance sheet recovery. For shareholders who did not participate in the operation, theoretical dilution will remain contained, reducing a 1% stake to 0.9%.



These funds, combined with the proceeds from the future exercise of the warrants, are explicitly directed toward accelerating the growth of the group, which has undergone a profound strategic shift toward sovereign technologies.



90 MEUR target driven by the TEMPEST program



'The clear success of this operation testifies to the renewed confidence of our shareholders in the group's future, alongside management,' welcomed Loïc Poirier, Chairman and CEO of Archos.



The executive reiterated the company's ambitions for the current fiscal year: to surpass the 90 MEUR revenue milestone while ensuring operational profitability.



Now refocused with 75% of its business dedicated to the Defense sector, Archos intends to make the TEMPEST program its spearhead in the second half of 2026. All signals appear green for the group: the hardware is already in place and regulatory clearances have been validated for an imminent commercial launch.