Archos Reports 53% Revenue Growth in 2025

Archos has announced that it expects to generate revenues of around 48 million euros for the full year 2025, marking a 53% increase compared to 2024.

For 2026, the mobile technology specialist is forecasting revenues of 92 million euros, representing an impressive 91% rise compared to 2025.



The company approaches 2026 with renewed confidence, driven by particularly robust growth momentum, according to the press release.



For the current fiscal year, Archos is banking on strengthening its Defense presence by consolidating its leadership position in rugged mobile solutions (devices designed to withstand extreme conditions) across the strategic French and German markets.



Archos is also counting on the successful integration of O2i Ingénierie, which is transforming the company into a global player in digital transformation. Additionally, it expects to benefit fully from external growth operations, reinforce sovereignty, and continue its development in the MedTech sector.