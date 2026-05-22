In the glass towers of Mumbai, at the heart of Dalal Street, the red screens of traders tell a story that India is no longer accustomed to reading. For years, the country has been a top pick amongst emerging markets: a massive population, robust growth, an expanding middle class, powerful domestic companies, a stock market buoyed by local savings, and the conviction that the Asian century would not be exclusively Chinese. However, for several months now, cracks are beginning to appear in the story.

Since the onset of the war in Iran, foreign investors have withdrawn tens of billions of dollars from Indian markets: approximately $21bn has exited Indian equities since the initial Israeli-American strikes on Tehran, with nearly $13bn in March alone, i.e. a record high.

In January, the Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 26,328 points and the Sensex peaked at 85,762 points, driven by the premise of a major economy still capable of rapid growth, despite the global slowdown. By May, the landscape had shifted: the Nifty fell back to around 23,618 points, the Sensex to around 75,201, while the rupee plunged to an historic low of 96.53 against the USD.

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Yet, on paper, India remains one of the world's primary growth engines. The IMF still projects 6.5% real growth for 2026 and had even raised its growth forecast for FY 2025-2026 to 7.3% in January, hailing the strength of domestic demand and the economy's momentum.

From emerging market darling to contested market

To understand the scale of this capital flight, one must look back several months. India did not transition from a stockmarket paradise to a shunned market overnight. The malaise was older. Already in 2025, foreign investors had sold approximately $18bn in Indian equities over the year, a record, even though indices still rose by about 10% thanks to the massive appetite of domestic investors. The share of foreign investors in Indian equities had fallen to 16.9% by September 2025, a 15-year low, while Indian funds reached an historic peak in holdings. In other words, the Indian financial center was already relying more on local savings than on the conviction of global capital.

The beginning of 2026 initially suggested an Indian rebound. In January, the Nifty 50 hit a record high, boosted by hopes of an earnings recovery, the strength of financials, and the sentiment that India would remain one of the few large emerging markets capable of offering visible growth. It was a short-lived respite. Behind the records, fragilities were already accumulating: valuations deemed stretched, earnings less flamboyant than expected, concerns over US tariffs, and the rise of a new global preference for equities linked to artificial intelligence and semiconductors - a trend from which India was largely absent.

Oil, Hormuz and the energy Achilles' heel

Since the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz and the surge in crude prices, the Indian market has been caught in a double squeeze: oil and the dollar. Oil makes imports more expensive. The dollar makes those imports even costlier as the rupee declines. And the rupee is indeed falling. Even before the war, it was already the weakest Asian currency against the greenback, with a decline of about 10% since the start of the year.

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The core of the problem remains energy. India imports about 90% of its oil needs and nearly 50% of its gas needs, making it particularly vulnerable whenever crude prices soar or Gulf maritime routes become uncertain.

Faced with the partial paralysis of traditional routes, Indian refiners quickly pivoted. In March, Russian oil imports surged to a record 2.25 million barrels per day, accounting for 50% of the country's crude purchases, while the Middle East's share fell to an historic low of 26.3%. The country has thus demonstrated a real capacity for logistical adaptation. However, this adaptation comes at a cost: it eliminates neither the global price hike nor the second-round effects on the trade balance, the currency, and inflation expectations. India is managing to secure supply; it is not managing to make that oil cheaper.

Until now, New Delhi had cushioned the shock as much as possible for the consumer. Retail inflation indeed remained relatively contained in April at 3.48%, still below the central bank's median target. But this apparent moderation masked a classic lag: wholesale inflation, more sensitive to the energy shock, jumped to 8.3% in April, a 3 1/2-year high, driven by a 24.71% surge in the fuel and power segment, and 67.2% for crude oil and natural gas. In other words, pressure was building upstream. And the dam has begun to break: state-run distributors raised petrol and diesel prices for the first time in four years, initially by over 3 rupees per liter, then by approximately 0.9 additional rupees a few days later. The energy shock, long confined to macroeconomic statistics, is beginning to enter daily life.

The Reserve Bank of India is attempting to contain the situation. It is intervening in the foreign exchange market, selling dollars, supporting the rupee, and trying to avoid a monetary panic. According to available data, it has already mobilized tens of billions of dollars to cushion the fall of its currency. But even with significant reserves, the RBI cannot erase economic reality: if oil remains expensive, if imports cost more, if capital exits, and if the dollar remains strong, pressure on the rupee persists.

And this pressure is transmitted everywhere.

It weighs on imports. It weighs on corporate margins. It weighs on inflation. It weighs on purchasing power. It complicates rate cuts. It threatens the fiscal trajectory. It makes Indian equities less attractive in dollar terms. It is a complete chain. A sort of macro-financial vicious circle: oil drives the currency down, the currency makes oil more expensive, the deficit widens, investors exit, and the currency falls further.

Added to this context are more prosaic but very concrete elements of financial policy. Since 2024, New Delhi has raised capital gains taxes: the rate on short-term gains on listed equities rose from 15% to 20%, and that on long-term gains from 10% to 12.5%, implemented as of July 2024. In parallel, the securities transaction tax on derivatives was raised once in 2024, and again in the 2026 budget, moving to 0.05% on futures and 0.15% on options. Meanwhile, SEBI has tightened derivatives market rules: a single weekly expiry per exchange, minimum transaction size nearly tripled, and increased margins on short options. Each of these measures can be defended technically; together, they make the market less fluid, more costly, and less attractive for certain highly active international strategies.

What this capital flight really says about India in 2026

From a distance, the movement can be summarized in one formula: foreign investors are fleeing India because the war in the Middle East is making its energy more expensive. This is true, but incomplete. In reality, the market is signaling something deeper. It is saying that in 2026, India is no longer the automatic bet it appeared to be just two years ago. It remains a great growth story, but it is no longer immune to constant comparison with other more seductive narratives: Korea and Taiwan for chips, the United States for AI giants, or even certain emerging markets less exposed to crude or with cheaper valuations. Global capital does not only punish fragile countries; it also stops rewarding those whose stock market uniqueness is fading.

This does not mean India is condemned to a long financial winter. April served as a reminder: at the slightest relative easing regarding Iran, the slightest cooling of oil prices, or the slightest earnings season deemed "less bad than expected," the Indian market can rebound strongly. The Nifty and Sensex thus gained 7.5% and 6.9% respectively in April, marking their best month in over two years, aided by the idea of a ceasefire, valuations becoming more digestible, and corporate results that did not trigger a new panic. A market this liquid and closely followed never remains without a counter-narrative for long.

If the conflict persists, if crude remains high, if capital flight continues, and if India remains sidelined from the great redistribution of value around AI, then the current correction could appear in retrospect not as a passing panic, but as the beginning of a more lasting repositioning.