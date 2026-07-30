The equal-weight S&P 500 hit a new all-time high yesterday.

Wall Street's stars are in free fall. And yet, stock markets are nowhere near sinking.

This morning, SK Hynix plunged 9% on the Seoul stock exchange after results that came in below expectations (even though they were outstanding in absolute terms). Since its mid-June peak, the stock has lost 50% of its value.

An underperformance that deepens the semiconductors' rout since the start of the month. The SOX has shed a third of its value in just over a month. Investors are worried both about how long the AI investment boom can last and about rising competition from China.

Yet equity indexes as a whole are far from drifting off course. The S&P 500 is down just 1% since the start of the month. The equal-weight version of the index even set a new all-time high yesterday.

In fact, a rotation is under way. Investors are moving away from semiconductors and back into more traditional sectors such as healthcare, energy, and financials.

Source: MarketScreener

And even within tech, a rotation is visible. While semiconductors are struggling, the Magnificent 7, which have been out of favor in recent months, are finding their footing again. The Roundhill Mag7 index is up 3% over one month.