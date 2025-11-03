On the 34th day of the shutdown, Republicans and Democrats have not yet reached a compromise to allow the government to reopen. This shutdown is likely to break the 2019 record and become the longest in history.

We are starting to see a pattern: there have been 15 shutdowns since 1981, with the longest shutdown in history occurring in 2019. At the time, the disagreement was over funding for the wall on the border with Mexico. However, that record could be broken this week.

Since October 1, most government agencies have been closed due to a lack of agreement on approximately $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending for the new fiscal year. This spending represents about a quarter of the federal budget.

Republicans want to pass a temporary funding plan (continuing resolution). Although to do so, they need seven Democrat votes in the Senate. So far, only three have agreed to vote with them.

The disagreement centers on healthcare issues. Democrats want to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which expire at the end of the year. Republicans, meanwhile, want to debate the issue, but only once Democrats have voted to reopen the government.

Although Republicans have a majority in the Senate (53 out of 100 seats), 60 votes are needed to end the filibuster, the procedure that allows debates to continue indefinitely. On Friday, Donald Trump called on Republicans to end the filibuster in a message on Truth Social: "It is now time for Republicans to play their 'trump card' and go for what is called the nuclear option — get rid of the filibuster, and get rid of it NOW."

For now, his party's elected officials do not seem ready to follow him down this path, as the filibuster is a procedure that forces elected officials from both sides to find compromises. "The filibuster has always been considered an essential safeguard. If the roles were reversed, I don't think our team would appreciate it," the Speaker of the House of Representatives said on Friday. "He is as angry as I am and as the American people are about this absurd situation. And he is eager for the government to reopen."

For a little over a month now, the positions of Democrats and Republicans have hardly changed. Each side is still trying to shift the blame for the government shutdown onto the other.

Democrats see that healthcare is a major concern for Americans. Without an extension of the ACA, millions of Americans will see their health insurance premiums increase. They therefore believe they have an angle of attack in a Trump presidency that does not give them much media coverage.

Republicans, meanwhile, can content themselves with denouncing the systematic opposition of Democrats, who refuse to vote and are bringing the country to a standstill (chaos at airports, agency closures, lack of funding for food aid programs).

For the moment, the shutdown is having absolutely no impact on Wall Street. The lack of economic statistics is not preventing the Fed from lowering rates, AI deals, or corporate results from exceeding expectations.

At this stage, there is no sign of an end to the crisis. As Punchbowl News wrote at the end of last week, this shutdown will be the longest in history "unless a miracle happens."