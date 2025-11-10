BlackRock's internal research center has unveiled the main geopolitical risks likely to affect financial markets. Here are the ten major risks identified, ranked in order of estimated probability.

1/ Trade protectionism (major risk)

The White House's tariff policy has highlighted Washington's desire to use customs duties for political purposes, even against historically close partners. Although framework agreements have been signed with most of the major powers, stability is far from guaranteed.

2/ Regional war in the Middle East (major risk)

There are some signs of hope for a lull, but a lasting ceasefire seems out of reach. Beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Iranian issue is central to the markets. During the June bombings, neither oil supplies nor transport were seriously disrupted. However, market volatility was significantly impacted. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain at a standstill, while Iran has announced its intention to rebuild the affected sites.

3/ Strategic war between the US and China (major risk)

China's ability to give the US a hard time since the announcement of tariffs in April illustrates the country's growing importance in the global industrial and economic landscape. Tariff attacks have already shaken some Nasdaq giants this year. At the same time, growing pressure on Taiwan and militarization at sea are heightening tensions between the two superpowers.

4/ Global technological decoupling (major risk)

Are we already in the post-globalization era? Perhaps. Artificial intelligence is seen as comparable with the arrival of the internet in the 1990s. Cutting-edge technology is no longer just a catalyst for innovation, it is a vector of political power for countries. A certain degree of technological autonomy is seen as essential to protect against future control of these essential technologies by leading countries.

5/ Major cyberattacks (major risk)

The global cost of cybercrime could exceed $27 trillion per year by 2027, according to the FBI and the IMF. New technologies enable malicious actors to significantly increase their effectiveness. Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, phishing attacks have increased fortyfold. State-sponsored hacking and the vulnerability of AI models to hacking represent significant risks.

6/ Terrorist attacks (major risk)

The BlackRock Research Institute highlights the ongoing instability in the Middle East and West Africa. Organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda remain threats to the West. In this context, however, the Syrian president's planned visit to Washington in November is an historic diplomatic event.

7/ Russia-NATO conflict (moderate risk)

More than three years after it began, the biggest war in Europe since 1945 is dragging on. European attempts at mediation have been ineffective, and the meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin only served to illustrate the diplomatic impasse in the face of Russian ambitions. A new summit was planned, although was ultimately canceled. Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, reports the Financial Times | Reuters

8/ Political crisis in emerging markets (moderate risk)

When it comes to tariffs, emerging countries are not all in the same boat. However, they have all taken a beating. Against this backdrop of trade uncertainty, many emerging countries are adopting a "multi-aligned" diplomatic approach, as exemplified by India. We are a long way from the ideological blocs of the late 20th century, and this perspective accentuates the lack of political clarity in emerging countries.

9/ Conflict in North Korea (moderate risk)

Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to meet with Kim Jong-un again. However, since their historic summit on the Korean border, Pyongyang has moved even closer to Russia and China. North Korea still refuses to negotiate with its neighbor or give up its nuclear arsenal, posing a real risk of accidental escalation, fueled by its provocative military tests.

10/ European fragmentation (Low risk)

The European powers are showing a degree of cohesion, reinforced by tensions with Russia, China, and US policy. However, this unity may only be superficial. The French case illustrates this risk, with growing political instability, social tensions and debt under pressure. On the industrial and regulatory fronts, the European Union is still struggling to demonstrate its coherence and effectiveness.

In a context of fragmentation and renewed rivalries, vigilance is required to anticipate potential shocks to the markets.