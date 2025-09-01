It's back-to-school again, it's raining, and September is historically the worst month of the year for the stockmarket. With the S&P 500 breaking through the 6,500-point mark last week and several important events ahead of us, the timing seems right for a correction.

This is a busy start to the fall season on the financial markets. Indeed, September will be marked by a number of important events. As Bloomberg pointed out today, the next 14 trading sessions will be the focus of attention.

"I'll let you know in about two weeks"

The first important date is Friday, when the US August employment report will be released. The consensus expects 75,000 jobs to have been created, following fairly weak figures in previous months. Next week, inflation will be closely monitored, with the CPI released on September 11.

These will be the last two important statistics before the Fed's next meeting on September 16 and 17. After Jerome Powell's dovish pivot in Jackson Hole at the end of August, investors now almost unanimously (90%) expect a rate cut. However, this bet could be called into question if employment and inflation surprise on the upside.

Finally, September 19 will be an important technical session, known as Quadruple Witching Day, a quarterly expiry date for futures and options contracts.

These important events come as US indices broke records throughout the summer. The S&P 500 even crossed the 6,500-point mark last week. All this with low volatility, as the VIX is hovering around 16.

Worst month of the year

Since its low point in early April, the S&P 500 has recovered about 30%. Financial markets seem to be pricing in a "rosy scenario" in which tariffs have little impact on corporate margins (and therefore on earnings), and not enough impact on inflation to prevent the Fed from cutting rates. A scenario in which, even if tariffs do have an impact, the megatrend of AI growth will continue to overwhelm everything in its path and drive the market higher.

It is therefore legitimate to wonder whether the market is set for a correction. And if history is any guide, seasonality certainly calls for caution. September is historically the worst month of the year on the stockmarket. Over the last three decades, the S&P 500 has lost an average of 0.7% in September.

Source: Bloomberg

Over the past five years, September has been negative four times. During this period, the only September to have broken this curse was September last year (2024). That was the month when the polls swung in favor of Donald Trump for the November presidential election and... the Fed began to cut interest rates.