arfa : Launches State Of, a Line of Self-care and Beauty Products Made With Menopause in Mind

Co-created with the arfa Collective, State Of caters to the multifaceted experiences of menopause, from hot flashes to drying skin

arfa, the engine for building personal care brands, is announcing its second brand, State Of, a line of beauty and self-care products, co-created alongside the arfa Collective, tailored specifically for the multifaceted hormonal experience of perimenopause and menopause.

As a continuation of arfa’s mission to help people feel more comfortable in their own skin, State Of aims to normalize menopause by providing high-quality and beautifully designed products that make the hormonal changes a little more comfortable. In an effort to more honestly present the human realities and lived experiences of menopause, State Of aims to remove negative stigmas and increase knowledge sharing, while fostering a community of acceptance and celebration.

State Of was created, tested and developed by arfa Collective members courageous enough to share their personal menopause journeys. Each product contains clinically proven ingredients with potent, plant-based actives and is formulated with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

The initial product line will include:

State Of Cooling Facial Moisturizer - Lightweight hydration that soothes and cools skin on contact

State Of Cooling Spray - A botanical burst of cooling refreshment for flushed, overheated skin

Evening Primrose Oil Supplement - A daily dose of healthy fatty acids for women’s health

State Of Hydrogel Face Mask - Spa-worthy, soothing moisturization for thirsty skin

Skin, Hair & Nails Supplement - A daily dose of nutrition for your skin, hair and nails

“During our conversations with arfa Collective members around the country, we heard from many people experiencing perimenopause and menopause that there just weren’t any products or brands addressing the hormonal changes their bodies were going through without also making them feel bad for aging,” said Ariel Wengroff, Co-Founder, Chief Content and Community Officer at arfa. “State Of was created to acknowledge and celebrate these experiences through products that soothe, comfort, and rejuvenate the body, instead of trying to solve or circumvent the changes that more than half the population will undergo.”

State Of’s launch comes off the heels of arfa’s recent launch of HIKI, a line of genderless, full-body sweat products. arfa’s belief is that every personal care brand they put into the world should evolve based on the direct feedback from the arfa Collective. Through shared ideas and experiences, arfa and its Collective aim to humanize the modern retail experience with products that speak to and serve our body’s needs.

About arfa

arfa is an engine for building personal care brands we use every day and co-creating them alongside real customers. The company is founded on the belief that if you’re going to put something onto your body, you deserve to have input into what it does and how it’s made. arfa believes that if a customer is willing to engage emotionally in co-piloting the development of an arfa brand, they deserve to benefit as a stakeholder too. So, arfa gives 5% of their profits to these co-pilots (‘The Collective’) in recognition of their active involvement and vital contribution. This approach allows arfa to create the products that individuals really want and need, and the rest of us benefit from their insight. See more at www.arfa.co.

