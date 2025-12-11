Argan has announced the acquisition of three new premium sites totaling nearly 100,000 m², all of which are already fully leased to Ferrero and Puma under long-term leases. This transaction enables the real estate company to secure two new tenant clients.

The first building, intended for Puma, was constructed near Strasbourg. Beginning in early 2026, this 42,000 m² site will host the teams of the German sports equipment manufacturer under a long-term lease with a firm duration of nine years.

The other two logistics buildings, designated for Ferrero, are currently under development in Cléon (34,000 m² built) and Barentin (20,000 m²) in Normandy. These sites are expected to be delivered at the start of summer 2026, with both subject to long-term leases of ten years each.

These new agreements are part of a particularly ambitious investment program for 2026, representing EUR165 million in premium assets to be delivered, including the three sites leased to Ferrero and Puma.