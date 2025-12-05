As part of their partnership to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations, Argan and Decathlon have announced a complete modernization of the heating systems at their four sites, aiming to significantly improve energy efficiency.

Spread across the country and totaling more than 170,000 m² of logistics space, these four warehouses--leased by Argan to Decathlon--are key distribution platforms for the brand in France and Europe.

Without any disruption to logistics operations, gas boilers have been replaced with state-of-the-art heat pumps, a solution that drastically reduces both energy consumption and CO₂ emissions.

This initiative will prevent 700 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to the yearly emissions of 120 French citizens. The action is part of Argan's goal to halve the carbon emissions of its property portfolio between 2022 and 2030, aiming to reach 12,000 tonnes.