Argan delivers 12,000 sqm extension to Celio logistics hub in Amblainville

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/19/2026 at 11:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Argan has announced the delivery of a 12,000 sqm extension to the logistics site operated by Celio in Amblainville (Oise).



This new development brings the site's total floor area to 55,000 sqm, while incorporating the environmental standards of the AutOnom® label.



Operational since 2012, the Amblainville site has gradually established itself as Celio's central logistics platform in Europe.



Located in close proximity to the A16 motorway (Paris-Beauvais), on the outskirts of the Île-de-France region, the site benefits from optimal accessibility for logistics flows.



This transaction was carried out under a long-term lease with a 10-year firm term covering the entire site.



The building is now equipped with a 400 kWp rooftop photovoltaic plant dedicated to self-consumption, storage batteries with a capacity of 250 kWh, and a heat pump heating system replacing gas installations.



These upgrades significantly reduce the site's carbon footprint, with CO2 emissions divided by four, including the extension.