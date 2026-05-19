Argan has announced the delivery of a 12,000 sqm extension to the logistics site operated by Celio in Amblainville (Oise).
This new development brings the site's total floor area to 55,000 sqm, while incorporating the environmental standards of the AutOnom® label.
Operational since 2012, the Amblainville site has gradually established itself as Celio's central logistics platform in Europe.
Located in close proximity to the A16 motorway (Paris-Beauvais), on the outskirts of the Île-de-France region, the site benefits from optimal accessibility for logistics flows.
This transaction was carried out under a long-term lease with a 10-year firm term covering the entire site.
The building is now equipped with a 400 kWp rooftop photovoltaic plant dedicated to self-consumption, storage batteries with a capacity of 250 kWh, and a heat pump heating system replacing gas installations.
These upgrades significantly reduce the site's carbon footprint, with CO2 emissions divided by four, including the extension.
Argan specializes in developing and managing logistical platforms Premium.
At the end of 2025, the group's real estate property had a total area of 3,710,000 m2, with a market value of EUR 4.1 billion (fees not included).
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