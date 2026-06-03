Argan delivers logistics hub to Nortene Home Depot

Argan has officially announced the delivery of an 18,000 sq.m warehouse in Louailles (Sarthe). Designed to meet the urgent logistics requirements of the gardening specialist, the facility stands out for its carbon-neutral operational profile.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/03/2026 at 11:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In response to the distributor's immediate needs, Argan opted for a phased delivery approach with an exceptionally fast turnaround. Launched in early 2025, the project saw the first phase delivered by the end of last year, just 10 months after construction began. This logistical feat allowed Nortene Home Depot teams to begin operations in a 'semi-occupied' mode even before final completion.



Located on the Le Mans - Angers axis, the site benefits from a strategic location just thirty kilometers from Nortene's French headquarters, making it ideal for supplying its 4,000 points of sale and e-commerce channel.



Energy autonomy as a standard



In line with Argan's strategy, the building carries the proprietary AutOnom label. Equipped with a 300 kWp rooftop photovoltaic plant coupled with 200 kWh storage batteries, the structure generates its own energy for lighting and heating (provided by high-performance heat pumps).



This system reduces the warehouse's CO2 emissions tenfold. With the residual balance offset by a reforestation program in Gironde, the site achieves full carbon neutrality during its operational phase.