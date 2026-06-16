Argan delivers new Sorigny warehouse to Danone Group

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:01 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Argan has announced the delivery of its new AutOnom® warehouse in Sorigny (37) to the Danone Group, serving the Greater West region.



Following the signing of the off-plan lease and the subsequent groundbreaking in 2025, the Sorigny site is now fully operational.



This latest-generation 8,200 m² warehouse, which includes 6,400 m² of cold storage (2/6°C), incorporates the latest innovations under the AutOnom® label, enabling the production of green energy dedicated to on-site consumption.



A photovoltaic plant covering nearly 3,000 m² has been installed on the roof, generating 580 kWp. This is supplemented by energy storage batteries with a capacity of 230 kWh. This installation will reduce the site's CO2 emissions by 35%.



Argan and Danone are mutually committed under a long-term lease with a nine-year firm term.



Developed within the Sorigny Isoparc, the site benefits from a strategic location directly connected to the A10 motorway, in immediate proximity to the A85 and only about fifteen kilometers south of Tours.



Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of the Executive Board of Argan, stated: "We are very proud to support Danone in this structural project and to count a new blue-chip signature among our clients. This achievement fully illustrates Argan's premium positioning."