Argan outlines a merger plan with WDP

Argan has announced a plan for a cross-border merger via a share exchange with WDP, which 'will make it possible to build a platform spanning eight countries, generate accretive growth and create immediate value for shareholders of each company'.

The plan provides for the allocation of three newly issued WDP shares for each Argan share. Argan will also propose to its general meeting an exceptional distribution of €11 per share before the merger is completed, representing a total implied valuation of €79.22 per Argan share.



Extraordinary general meetings are expected to be held in November 2026, with completion of the merger expected in Q1 2027, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and a tax ruling in France regarding the transaction.



The merger plan is unanimously supported by the boards of directors and supervisory boards of both companies, as well as by the main reference shareholders: the Le Lan family, the De Pauw family and Credit Agricole Assurances, through its subsidiary Predica.