Argan raises its 2026 full-year rental income target

Jacques Meaudre Published on 07/01/2026 at 12:02 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Argan posted rental income of €109.7m in the first half of 2026, up 4% from the first half of 2025.



Most of the first-half growth came from the full-year effect of 2025 deliveries, supported by rent indexation (+0.6%) as of January 1, 2026.



The Company also returned to a 100% occupancy rate as of the first quarter of 2026, following the lease to JS Logistics of 32,000 m² that had previously been vacant at the Coudray-Montceaux site (Paris region).



Argan is raising its 2026 full-year rental income target and now expects at least €221m, an increase of 4% versus 2025.



The secured investment program for 2026 totals €160m, with acquisitions accounting for nearly €120m of investment. The total average yield on 2026 investments is above 6%, with more than €140m already delivered across 6 projects.

