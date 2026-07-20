Over the first six months of 2026, Argan posted rental income growth of +4% to €110m. First-half growth was driven mainly by the full-year effect of 2025 deliveries, supplemented by rent indexation (+0.6%) as of January 1, 2026.
The Company has reported a 100% occupancy rate since the first quarter of 2026, following the lease to JS LOGISTICS of 32,000 m² that had previously been vacant at the Coudray-Montceaux site in the Paris region.
Recurring net profit attributable to the group came to €77.5m at end-June 2026, representing a 71% margin relative to rental income.
Per share, this therefore stands at €3.0, in line with the full-year target for 2026.
Recurring net profit in the first half of 2026 was nearly stable versus the first half of 2025, due to financing costs linked to the €500m bond issue completed in April 2026 with a 3.779% coupon.
The delivered portfolio (excluding properties under development) stood at 3,870,000 m² as of June 30, 2026. Its valuation amounts to €4.27bn excluding duties (€4.54bn including duties), up +5% versus December 31, 2025.
The increase in rental income is leading to a higher annual target of more than €221m for 2026, while recurring net profit per share stands at €3, in line with the annual target of around €6 per share.
Argan specializes in developing and managing logistical platforms Premium.
At the end of 2025, the group's real estate property had a total area of 3,710,000 m2, with a market value of EUR 4.1 billion (fees not included).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.