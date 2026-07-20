Argan raises its annual rental income target to more than €221m for 2026

Over the first six months of 2026, Argan posted rental income growth of +4% to €110m. First-half growth was driven mainly by the full-year effect of 2025 deliveries, supplemented by rent indexation (+0.6%) as of January 1, 2026.



The Company has reported a 100% occupancy rate since the first quarter of 2026, following the lease to JS LOGISTICS of 32,000 m² that had previously been vacant at the Coudray-Montceaux site in the Paris region.



Recurring net profit attributable to the group came to €77.5m at end-June 2026, representing a 71% margin relative to rental income.



Per share, this therefore stands at €3.0, in line with the full-year target for 2026.



Recurring net profit in the first half of 2026 was nearly stable versus the first half of 2025, due to financing costs linked to the €500m bond issue completed in April 2026 with a 3.779% coupon.



The delivered portfolio (excluding properties under development) stood at 3,870,000 m² as of June 30, 2026. Its valuation amounts to €4.27bn excluding duties (€4.54bn including duties), up +5% versus December 31, 2025.



The increase in rental income is leading to a higher annual target of more than €221m for 2026, while recurring net profit per share stands at €3, in line with the annual target of around €6 per share.