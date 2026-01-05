Argan Remains Strong in 2025

For the whole of 2025, the real estate company reports rental income of €212 million, up 7% compared to 2024.

This growth is mainly attributable to the full-year impact of the eight deliveries in 2024, as well as the rent adjustment (+3.45%) effective January 1, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the constructed portfolio amounts to 3,770,000 m².



At €4.07 billion excluding transfer taxes (compared to €3.91 billion at the end of 2024), the 4% increase in valuation recorded over the year mainly reflects a rise in the fair value of the assets, driven by growth in market rents for the warehouse portfolio, in a context of near-stabilization of the capitalization rate excluding transfer taxes at 5.25% at the end of December 2025 (4.95% including taxes), compared to 5.20% at the end of December 2024 (4.90% including taxes).



The weighted average residual firm lease term, calculated as of December 31, 2025, remains almost stable at 5.0 years (compared to 5.3 years as of December 31, 2024).



The 2026 targets for rental income as well as for the full balance sheet and results will be announced on Thursday, January 22, during the publication of the 2025 annual results.



