This growth is mainly attributable to the full-year impact of the eight deliveries in 2024, as well as the rent adjustment (+3.45%) effective January 1, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the constructed portfolio amounts to 3,770,000 m².
At €4.07 billion excluding transfer taxes (compared to €3.91 billion at the end of 2024), the 4% increase in valuation recorded over the year mainly reflects a rise in the fair value of the assets, driven by growth in market rents for the warehouse portfolio, in a context of near-stabilization of the capitalization rate excluding transfer taxes at 5.25% at the end of December 2025 (4.95% including taxes), compared to 5.20% at the end of December 2024 (4.90% including taxes).
The weighted average residual firm lease term, calculated as of December 31, 2025, remains almost stable at 5.0 years (compared to 5.3 years as of December 31, 2024).
The 2026 targets for rental income as well as for the full balance sheet and results will be announced on Thursday, January 22, during the publication of the 2025 annual results.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Argan specializes in developing and managing logistical platforms Premium.
At the end of 2024, the group's real estate property had a total area of 3,710,000 m2, with a market value of EUR 3.9 billion (fees not included).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.