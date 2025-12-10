The real estate company Argan, which specializes in warehouses, has announced the signing of a pre-completion lease agreement (BEFA) with Jung Logistique for the development of a new 30,000 m² logistics complex in Tournan-en-Brie (Seine-et-Marne).

Located on a 6.2-hectare plot, this future facility will expand Argan's footprint in Tournan-en-Brie, a historic logistics hub in the eastern Paris region and one of the company's founding areas, with direct access to the Nationale 4 highway.

The warehouse will consist of four large storage units, each measuring 7,200 m², and will be equipped with the AutOnom solution. A 400 kWp rooftop photovoltaic power plant will be installed, complemented by storage batteries with a capacity of 300 kWh.