Actively preparing for its 2026 bond refinancing, Argan has announced the signing of a short-term bridge-to-bond loan agreement worth 500 million euros, with a banking syndicate that includes JP Morgan, CACIB, BNP Paribas, and Société Générale.

This credit facility, with an initial term of 12 months starting from November 17, 2025, can be extended at the borrower's discretion for two successive six-month periods, potentially running until November 17, 2027.

This refinancing is accompanied by covenants (which were largely met by its indicators as of the end of June), including a consolidated LTV ratio (EPRA LTV excluding duties) below 65% and a real estate portfolio value (excluding duties) above 2 billion euros.

According to the logistics real estate company, this financing aims to 'optimally prepare for the bond refinancing planned for 2026, concerning the loan taken out in 2021 and maturing on November 17, 2026.'