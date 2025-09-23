Argan has placed on the market a portfolio of four retail assets expected to generate €130m in net cash.



Argan has decided to withdraw the CARAT portfolio from the market in view of the unfavorable environment.



The rise in French long-term interest rates (OATs) against a backdrop of deteriorating public finances, the debate surrounding the re-invoicing of property tax to tenants, and the fall of the Bayrou government have changed the situation, it said.



Argan adds that the debt ratios targeted for the end of 2025 have therefore been slightly modified.



Argan now projects an LTV ratio of 41.5% at a constant capitalization rate of 5.25% vs. 43.1% at end-2024 for an initial target of 40% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 8.7x vs. 9.2x at the end of 2024 (for a forecast of 8x1).



The decision announced today supports short- and medium-term revenue growth.



The rental income and recurring net income targets have been raised by €1 million each to €211m (up 7% compared to 2024) and €152m (up 11%).



The significantly more favorable revenue growth for 2026 will be detailed on January 22 during the presentation of the 2025 results and 2026 targets.