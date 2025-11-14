Just a few months after its completion, Argan has officially inaugurated the AutOnom site in Bain-de-Bretagne, located south of Rennes. This state-of-the-art logistics building spans 30,000 m², with 19,500 m² leased to Dimolog.

The facility features a 550 kWc photovoltaic power plant coupled with 400 kWh batteries, enabling Dimolog to cover nearly 40% of its energy needs and reduce its CO₂ emissions by 86% compared to a traditional warehouse.