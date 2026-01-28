This transport and logistics specialist, historically based in the south of France, will operate a 5,400 m² storage unit at the Bain-de-Bretagne site, complemented by a 300 m² office block.

"Located about thirty kilometers south of Rennes, with direct access to the National Road 137—a major route connecting the Breton capital to Nantes—Bain-de-Bretagne is an ideal location for the region's transport and logistics activities," Argan emphasized.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2025, the site covers approximately 30,700 m². Divided into five units, it now hosts two tenants: Ducournau Logistique, which joins Dimolog (part of the Dimotrans group), already leasing three units totaling 19,300 m².