Argenx Benefits From a UBS Note
argenx is headed for a second straight session of gains (+2.92%, at €796.40), following the release of a UBS note.
Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:59 am EDT
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According to the analysts, downside risk is largely capped by the strength of the core business, where Vyvgart, based on its current indications, is on track to generate peak sales of $6bn starting this year.
In the first quarter, the treatment generated €1.3bn in net product sales, versus €0.8bn a year earlier. Vyvgart is currently the only molecule marketed by argenx. It is approved for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and immune thrombocytopenic purpura.
Among potential upside catalysts for the stock, UBS is looking to the release of Vyvgart's phase 3 results in myositis, expected in the third quarter. The Swiss bank believes these results could offer substantial upside potential, but Roivant's brepocitinib is a strong competitor with a meaningful timing advantage in the most important myositis subtype.
As a result, the analysts believe Vyvgart's data will need to be clearly positive, not merely "generally positive", to generate a significant near-term share-price move (more than 20%).
UBS has a neutral rating on the stock, with a price target of €850.