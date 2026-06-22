Argenx Benefits From a UBS Note

argenx is headed for a second straight session of gains (+2.92%, at €796.40), following the release of a UBS note.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In conversations with investors, the Swiss bank notes that sentiment toward the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in Europe remains weak. Some are beginning to look for fresh ideas beyond the sector's large caps and view companies on the order of argenx as a potentially safe holding. UBS describes the biotech company as high quality, revenue-generating, and profitable.



According to the analysts, downside risk is largely capped by the strength of the core business, where Vyvgart, based on its current indications, is on track to generate peak sales of $6bn starting this year.



In the first quarter, the treatment generated €1.3bn in net product sales, versus €0.8bn a year earlier. Vyvgart is currently the only molecule marketed by argenx. It is approved for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and immune thrombocytopenic purpura.



Among potential upside catalysts for the stock, UBS is looking to the release of Vyvgart's phase 3 results in myositis, expected in the third quarter. The Swiss bank believes these results could offer substantial upside potential, but Roivant's brepocitinib is a strong competitor with a meaningful timing advantage in the most important myositis subtype.

As a result, the analysts believe Vyvgart's data will need to be clearly positive, not merely "generally positive", to generate a significant near-term share-price move (more than 20%).



UBS has a neutral rating on the stock, with a price target of €850.