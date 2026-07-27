Argenx Snaps Up Forte Biosciences

argenx said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Forte Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for $77 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $2.2bn.

FB102, Forte Biosciences' lead program, expands argenx's portfolio of differentiated immunology medicines by adding a first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody with clinical proof of concept in vitiligo and celiac disease, as well as potential to treat multiple autoimmune diseases.



Forte Biosciences on July 9 reported positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo, showing a statistically significant benefit. In addition, positive Phase 1b data in celiac disease were published last year, with Phase 2 results expected in the second half of the year.



Beyond celiac disease and vitiligo, FB102 has potential to treat alopecia areata and other autoimmune diseases, supporting its profile as a "pipeline in a product" opportunity, according to the immunology-focused company.



Under the terms of the agreement, argenx will launch a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Forte Biosciences common stock at $77 per share, a premium of about 86% to the volume-weighted average price since July 9.



The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and will be funded entirely with available cash. It is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of outstanding shares.