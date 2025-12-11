Founded on the idea that Ethernet would ultimately subsume all critical cloud uses, Arista built a simple and highly effective model: designing its own hardware, its operating system (EOS), and a full suite of automation and diagnostics tools.

Published on 12/11/2025 at 03:01 am EST - Modified on 12/11/2025 at 04:22 am EST

The result: an operating margin (EBIT) that would make most tech manufacturers blush. With nearly 48% margin, the company far outclasses rivals like Celestica, which struggles to reach 8%.

This vertical integration, paired with a premium positioning, lets it absorb surging data center demand while generating copious cash. Its latest quarter says it all: revenue up 28%, $1.3bn in operating cash flow, and free cash nearing $10bn.



AI, an accelerator and amplifier

Arista's transformation now rests on a far more powerful engine than the traditional cloud: artificial intelligence. The company has become one of the key indirect beneficiaries of soaring capex at Microsoft, Meta and peers.

Meta, for instance, plans to invest up to $72bn this year, a spectacular jump of over $30bn in 2024. Microsoft is on a similar path. A meaningful slice of those billions is flowing into networks capable of supporting next-generation AI clusters (and thus toward Arista Networks).

Management has confirmed it is working on network architectures for at least four AI mega-projects, each exceeding 100,000 GPUs. Such deployments demand petabit Ethernet fabrics with surgical reliability, an arena where Arista is a master craftsperson.

And around these giants, a swarm of newcomers (neo-clouds, sovereign players, AI-as-a-service platforms) are turning to Arista to build their own infrastructure. In total, 30 to 40 customers now form an additional pipeline for the company's AI networks.

Logical consequence: Arista's AI-related revenue should rise from $1.5bn in 2025 to $2.75bn in 2026, nearly a quarter of its top line.

The other pillar: the campus, a new Eldorado

While AI grabs the spotlight, Arista is simultaneously advancing on another front: enterprise and campus networks. Boosted by the arrival of Todd Nightingale, former head of Cisco Meraki, the company aims to capture a much larger share of a $30 billion market where it still holds only 5%. The integration of VeloCloud now lets it offer a complete, attractive SD-WAN solution for enterprises modernizing their infrastructure. Early signals are promising: Arista is beginning to win campus-first deals, a scenario rare just two years ago.

Deliberately cautious guidance (often exceeded)

Officially, the company guides to 20% growth in 2026. Unofficially, few investors buy it. Historically, the company has routinely crushed its own forecasts, with beats of up to 19 percentage points. Deferred revenue, up 87% over nine months, stands at $4.7 billion. A kind of embedded pipeline suggesting current guidance could be just a starting point.



A competitive edge rooted in technology

Arista stands out across three architectures essential to AI:

scale-out, its historical stronghold; scale-across, linking multiple sites into a single logical fabric; scale-up, a future arena where Ethernet is set to replace previously proprietary technologies.

The company is actively shaping new standards - notably ESUN, set to become the backbone of scale-up Ethernet. Its technology stack, including EOS, NetDI and the forthcoming autonomous assistant AVA, aims to deliver networks that are ever faster, more analytical and more automated.

The verdict

In a market where GPUs hog the limelight, Arista Networks is just as indispensable: without its switches, fabrics and software, no AI could operate at scale. That said, the market already prices in this strategic position and the quality of its fundamentals (48x this year's estimated earnings, 17x EV/Sales, 2.8% FCF yield).

With exceptional growth and margins, a swollen pipeline and AI demand that shows no ceiling, Arista today looks not just like a subcontractor to the AI boom but one of its structural pillars.