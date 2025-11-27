Arkema creates a sculptural coffee table with Poolp

Published on 11/27/2025

Arkema has announced a partnership with Poolp, a French start-up specializing in design, to create a sculptural coffee table printed entirely in 3D, a collaboration that "illustrates the meeting of innovation and sustainability."



"Named Nomura, in reference to the giant jellyfish native to Japanese seas, this unique piece is made from Rilsan Clear transparent polyamide granules," explains the specialty chemicals group.



According to the company, this transparent polyamide, which is more than 60% bio-based (castor oil), has high mechanical, chemical, and wear resistance, making it an ideal choice for high-end design and furniture.



Arkema is collaborating with Poolp to demonstrate the potential of bio-based materials in large-format 3D printing, opening up new application avenues that "combine aesthetic requirements, technological innovation, and environmental responsibility."