Published on 12/04/2025 at 08:55 am EST

Arkema has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Semcorp, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in battery separator technologies and supporting the Chinese group's global expansion.

Under this agreement, Arkema will provide high-value-added solutions and technical support to facilitate the deployment of Semcorp's high-performance separators across markets ranging from electric vehicles and energy storage systems to consumer electronics.

The collaboration also aims to support joint development initiatives focused on next-generation separators, leveraging innovative solutions from both companies to enhance performance and safety.

Battery separators prevent short circuits between the anode and cathode while enabling ionic transfer, directly contributing to improved safety, efficiency, thermal stability, and battery lifespan.