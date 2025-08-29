Arkema says it is starting up its 15 kt Forane 1233zd production unit in Calvert City, Kentucky, to meet growing demand for more sustainable solutions for building insulation and thermal management.



Forane FBA 1233zd blowing agent offers a versatile and sustainable solution in areas such as building energy efficiency, roofing, and appliance manufacturing, it said.



The chemical group announced in 2022 that it would invest nearly $60m in its Calvert City site to convert its former HFC production line into a state-of-the-art HFO 1233zd unit.



This investment confirms Arkema's commitment to low global warming potential solutions and will enable it to meet the rapidly growing cooling needs of data centers.