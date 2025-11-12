The chemical group has not escaped the difficult economic climate, which has indeed spared no player in its sector.

Its four operating segments are bearing the brunt of this. On a consolidated basis, over the first nine months of the year, its revenue was down 4.2% and operating profit down 33%.

Over the first nine months Free cash flow slumped 42.4% to €121m (from €210m in the same period last year). At first glance, this will not cover the dividend distribution this year, so a reduced dividend is expected.

Arkema, which aims to achieve $12bn in revenue in 2028, will therefore have its work cut out to restore its image among investors. This is reflected in the flat line of its share price, which at the end of 2025 had fallen back to exactly where it was fifteen years earlier.

This is legitimate, because although the group's revenue doubled over the period, its operating profit in 2025 will be identical to - or even lower - than in 2010.

At the same time, the number of shares in circulation has increased by almost a quarter following various capital increases. Meanwhile, net debt has literally exploded, rising from a negligible amount to €3.4bn.

In this context, the €4.6bn invested in the group's external growth strategy seems to have produced only very uncertain returns, even though it is true that the cash profit distributable to shareholders, or free cash flow, has tended to improve over the cycle.

In fifteen years, Arkema has distributed €2.5bn in dividends to its shareholders, which is roughly half of its free cash flow before acquisitions. These amounts should be viewed relative to the market capitalization of €3.9bn and the enterprise value—market capitalization plus net debt—of €7.3bn.

The group is also valued at operating profit multiples that are more or less in line with their historical average—slightly below, but without any major divergence. In this respect, the situation does not seem particularly attractive to a prospective investor.