Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Arkema shares, while reducing its target price from €72 to €67, after updating its forecast model, with EPS reduced by an average of 14% over 2025-27.



We understand that the summer was 'very sluggish' in terms of volumes, with a deterioration in the situation in the US, especially in construction, the analyst warns ahead of the chemical group's next quarterly publication.



Oddo BHF warns that, given a particularly weak Q3, achieving the low end of the EBITDA guidance (€1.3bn) in 2025 implies a Q4 with less negative seasonality than usual.



However, the broker notes that this situation has already been observed in 2020 and considers that the target of achieving at least €300m in FCF this year (excluding non-recurring items) also remains achievable.