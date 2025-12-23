Arkema Plans to Divest Activities to Praana

Arkema has announced plans to sell certain of its impact modifier and processing aid businesses to the Indian group Praana. These additives are used in the manufacturing of PVC profiles, pipes, and packaging, as well as engineering plastics.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/23/2025 at 03:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This project concerns its activities in impact modifiers and processing aids, covering the global scope of Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene copolymers, as well as the European and Asian scope of acrylic copolymers.



The businesses involved generated total sales of €44 million in 2024. The project includes the sale by Arkema of its Vlissingen production site in the Netherlands, which employs 50 people.



These plastic additives notably improve impact resistance and optimize productivity in the extrusion and molding processes of PVC and certain composites used in the construction and packaging sectors.



The completion of this divestment project is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. With this move, Arkema continues to refocus on its core strategic activities and higher value-added specialty materials.