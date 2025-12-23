Arkema has announced plans to sell certain of its impact modifier and processing aid businesses to the Indian group Praana. These additives are used in the manufacturing of PVC profiles, pipes, and packaging, as well as engineering plastics.
This project concerns its activities in impact modifiers and processing aids, covering the global scope of Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene copolymers, as well as the European and Asian scope of acrylic copolymers.
The businesses involved generated total sales of €44 million in 2024. The project includes the sale by Arkema of its Vlissingen production site in the Netherlands, which employs 50 people.
These plastic additives notably improve impact resistance and optimize productivity in the extrusion and molding processes of PVC and certain composites used in the construction and packaging sectors.
The completion of this divestment project is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. With this move, Arkema continues to refocus on its core strategic activities and higher value-added specialty materials.
Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (37.3%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.;
- adhesives (28.5%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.;
- coating solutions (25.7%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.;
- intermediate products (8.1%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.;
- other (0.4%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 151 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.4%), Europe (25.4%), the United States (31.4%), China (13%), Asia (13.7%), Canada and Mexico (3.9%) and other (5.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.