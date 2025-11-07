Arkema reported current EPS more than halved (-53.8%) to €1.04 for Q3 2025, as well as current operating income (REBIT) down 42.3% to €142m, representing a margin of 6.5% compared with 10.3% a year earlier.



At €310m, the chemical group's EBITDA fell by 23.8%, and the corresponding margin declined by 2.8 points to 14.2% on sales down 8.6% to €2.19bn (-4.7% at constant exchange rates).



Volumes declined by 2.5% 'in an environment marked by lower demand in the US during the summer and general weakness in Europe, while Asia, particularly China, remained more resilient'.



Sales were also penalized by a price effect of -3.7%, "mainly impacted by the acrylic cycle and older generation refrigerant gases, with prices in other activities remaining more stable."



Taking into account the current difficult macroeconomic environment and weaker-than-expected demand in the United States, Arkema is targeting EBITDA of between €1.25bn and €1.3bn and free cash flow of around €300m in 2025.