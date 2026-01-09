Arkema Retains "A" Rating in CDP Climate Change Category

Arkema has announced that it has maintained its "A" score in the Climate Change category of the CDP, allowing the company to remain on the "A List" in this category and ranking it among the top 4% of companies rated by the CDP.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/09/2026 at 09:07 am EST - Modified on 01/09/2026 at 09:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The chemical company recalls that its climate plan, defined within the framework of the 1.5°C pathway validated by the SBTi, aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1 and 2 by 48.5% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels (and by 67% for scope 3).



Furthermore, Arkema has also maintained its "A-" score in the Water Security category. Regarding water resource conservation, the company has set a target to reduce its water withdrawals by 27% by 2030 compared to 2019.



The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit organization that helps companies and communities measure and manage their environmental impacts in the areas of climate change, water security, and deforestation.