Arkema Retains "A" Rating in CDP Climate Change Category
Arkema has announced that it has maintained its "A" score in the Climate Change category of the CDP, allowing the company to remain on the "A List" in this category and ranking it among the top 4% of companies rated by the CDP.
The chemical company recalls that its climate plan, defined within the framework of the 1.5°C pathway validated by the SBTi, aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1 and 2 by 48.5% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels (and by 67% for scope 3).
Furthermore, Arkema has also maintained its "A-" score in the Water Security category. Regarding water resource conservation, the company has set a target to reduce its water withdrawals by 27% by 2030 compared to 2019.
The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit organization that helps companies and communities measure and manage their environmental impacts in the areas of climate change, water security, and deforestation.
Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (37.3%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.;
- adhesives (28.5%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.;
- coating solutions (25.7%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.;
- intermediate products (8.1%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.;
- other (0.4%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 151 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.4%), Europe (25.4%), the United States (31.4%), China (13%), Asia (13.7%), Canada and Mexico (3.9%) and other (5.2%).
