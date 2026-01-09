The chemical company recalls that its climate plan, defined within the framework of the 1.5°C pathway validated by the SBTi, aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1 and 2 by 48.5% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels (and by 67% for scope 3).

Furthermore, Arkema has also maintained its "A-" score in the Water Security category. Regarding water resource conservation, the company has set a target to reduce its water withdrawals by 27% by 2030 compared to 2019.

The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit organization that helps companies and communities measure and manage their environmental impacts in the areas of climate change, water security, and deforestation.